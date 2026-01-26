Ordinary ‘unsung’ Indians get one-third of Padma awards

NEW DELHI: Continuing the trend initiated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, this year’s Padma Awards once again spotlight “ordinary Indians with extraordinary contributions”, with 45 individuals selected for the Padma Shri in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, officials said on Sunday.

The awardees come from diverse backgrounds and fields, ranging from social work and education to science, medicine, art and culture. The list includes a former bus conductor who built the world’s largest free-access library, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who established Asia’s first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old tribal musician preserving a rare traditional instrument.

Among them is Anke Gowda, a 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru, Karnataka, who was once a bus conductor. He set up ‘Pustak Mane’, considered the world’s largest free-access library, housing over two million books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts. He has been recognised for his efforts to promote learning and literacy across the country.

Another awardee is Armida Fernandes, a paediatrician from Mumbai, who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, significantly improving survival prospects for premature and critically ill newborns. Also honoured are Bhagwandas Raikwar, a Bundeli war art trainer from Madhya Pradesh; Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player (a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo) from Maharashtra; and Brij Lal Bhat, a distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir.