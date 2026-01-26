People paying heavy price for pollution: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that people are paying a heavy price for air pollution with their health, and urged people to write to him on how it has affected the lives of crores of Indians.

In a post on X, Gandhi urged people to speak up against air pollution. “We are paying a heavy price for air pollution — with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day,” said Gandhi.

He further asked people to share the story of “how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones” at https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki.