Student protests against UGC equity regulations intensify; political leaders resign in UP

NEW DELHI/Lucknow: A sustained fortnight-long campaign by students and parents opposing the University Grants Commission’s 'Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026' is gaining traction and beginning to leave political ripples.

The protest has now seen the resignation of ten office-bearers of the Lucknow unit of a prominent political party in Uttar Pradesh, while Senior Divisional Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri has also reportedly resigned in protest.

BJP Yuva Morcha Noida vice- president Raju Pandit resigned with immediate effect, citing strong opposition to the new UGC regulations. In a statement, he called the policy a “black law” and accused it of being biased against upper-caste students.

A Public Interest Litigation challenging the regulations, issued on January 13, has been filed in the Supreme Court. The hashtags #UGCRollback, #ShameonUGC and #UGCRegulations trended nationally for several days.

Critics argue the regulations are discriminatory toward General Category students, effectively positioning them as potential perpetrators of harassment. The rules mandate Equity Committees in all higher education institutions that must include members from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, persons with disabilities and women, excluding the general category entirely. These regulations replace the UGC’s 2012 anti-discrimination framework.

Many education experts have expressed alarm, with several describing the regulations as unconstitutional and unimplementable. One senior academic said, “If challenged, the Court will have to nullify it. It openly discriminates against the Open category students.” Another warned that the rules could be misused to file false complaints against forward community students without any safeguards.