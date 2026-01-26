Village in MP's Ratlam district decides to boycott families of love-married youths, those helping them

BHOPAL: While publicly denouncing love marriages, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, has reportedly decided to sever ties with families whose youths eloped and married for love.

At a recent meeting in Panchewa village of Piploda tehsil, reportedly attended by 400–450 residents including panchayat members, it was decided to boycott all families associating with youths who eloped for love marriages. The same action will apply to anyone providing shelter to love-married couples from other areas.

The video of the recent meeting in the village, which has gone viral, shows a young man reading from a register, the decisions arrived at the meeting and also naming at least three families with whom entire village is expected to break all ties with immediate effect, over their young members, particularly girls, eloping for marrying their love.

“The meeting has decided that the entire village will totally boycott families, whose children (young girls and boys) eloped to marry by choice. Such families will be excluded from social and family events and happenings in the village, they will also be denied employment opportunities. Those who offer them work too would face a similar boycott,” the youngster named Arun could be seen reading the meeting’s decisions from a register in the viral video.

“No one will supply milk or other essentials and goods to such families and refuse to lease agricultural land to them. Services of priests, barbers and other traditional service providers won’t be available to such families,” the youth could be seen proclaiming in the video.

Shockingly, it is not just the families whose youths have married their love that will face boycott by the entire village, but those families helping or associating with them too will face similar ostracisation.

“The meeting has also decided to go for a similar boycott of those families, which associate, conduct businesses with or have acted as witness to the love marriages of members of the boycotted families. Same boycott will be faced by those who provide shelter to couples from elsewhere who have entered into love marriage and come to our village to stay,” the young man announced.