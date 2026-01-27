50 flights to and from Srinagar cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall

SRINAGAR: As many as 50 flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

Around 50 flights -- 25 inbound and 25 outbound -- have been cancelled so far due to the snowfall, which was continuing until the last reports arrived.

Four more flights were scheduled to arrive at the Srinagar airport but officials said they are unlikely to operate in view of the inclement weather.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," an official said.

The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return home after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded.