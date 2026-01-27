A year of uniformity: Uttarakhand marks UCC anniversary with five lakh registrations

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Tuesday celebrated the first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant milestone in the state’s legal history. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that within a year, the UCC portal has received over five lakh applications, with 4.8 lakh already approved.

Addressing a gathering on the newly designated “UCC Day”, observed every January 27, the Chief Minister said the law has helped streamline personal civil matters. Of the total applications, 4.2 lakh were for marriage registrations, of which four lakh have been sanctioned.

“This day will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of Uttarakhand,” Dhami said. “Our Sanatan culture has always championed harmony and equality. By implementing Article 44 of the Constitution, we have fulfilled the vision of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and our founding fathers, who believed in one law for all citizens.”

Empowering women and ending malpractices

The Chief Minister said the UCC has ushered in a new era of women’s empowerment, particularly for Muslim women in the state, and provides protection against regressive practices.

“Our sisters and daughters are now liberated from evils like halala, iddat, polygamy, child marriage and triple talaq,” Dhami said. “The disparity and injustice caused by different personal laws have been replaced by equal rights for every citizen of Uttarakhand.”

Sharing detailed statistics, a government spokesperson said the UCC portal has recorded more than five lakh applications in the past 12 months, with 4.8 lakh approved. Marriage registrations accounted for 4.2 lakh applications, of which four lakh have been cleared. There were also 86,000 applications for registered marriage approvals, resulting in 83,000 sanctions. In addition, over 5,000 applications for wills (vasiyat) were received, with more than 4,000 already approved.

During the event, the Chief Minister honoured members of the Expert Committee, administrative officers and Village Level Consultants (VLCs) for their role in implementing the law and facilitating registrations.

The road to UCC: a timeline

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand followed a detailed legal and administrative process spanning nearly three years: