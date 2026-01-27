Air India to roll out new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on key international routes from February 1

HYDERABAD: Billing 2026 as a year of transformation for Air India, CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline will begin operating at least 20 world-class widebody aircraft this year to Europe, East Asia and Australia.

Briefing the media on Tuesday evening after the conclusion of a special trip from Delhi to Begumpet by the first Dreamliner aircraft with custom-made interiors, Wilson said the Boeing 787-9 will launch commercial operations on the Mumbai–Frankfurt route from February 1. It will be operated five days a week, an executive informed later.

“Mumbai–Frankfurt is a very popular route for business as well as for visiting friends and relatives. It is also a route that contributes a lot of connecting passengers beyond Frankfurt to North America and Europe and behind Delhi to Southeast Asia and Australasia,” he said.

Most of the aircraft have been deployed from Delhi in the last couple of years, and hence the decision was taken to operate it from Mumbai, the CEO added.