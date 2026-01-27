Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner quits, says can’t tolerate 'insult' of CM Yogi by Shankaracharya

LUCKNOW: The controversy involving Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s alleged mistreatment by Magh mela authorities in Prayagraj is far from over in UP.
A day after Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned in protest against the alleged disrespect to the seer by the Prayagraj administration on January 18, Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner Prashant Singh put in his papers sending his resignation to the state Governor in support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, protesting against Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s remarks against the state and central government.
The GST commissioner, in a video clip, is seen getting emotional while claiming that he was hurt by the developments over the past three days and would now take up social work after quitting his post.
“I am hurt by this. I can no longer tolerate the insult of the Chief Minister. I am a loyal employee of the state government. My family runs on the state's salary. If unparliamentary words are used against the head of that state, I will feel the pain. I too have a heart and sensitiveness. I have not slept for last two nights. As I couldn't bear this pain anymore, so I sent my resignation to the Governor strictly following UP Employee Rules," said Singh.
He said that he was not a robotic employee of the state who was bothered only about his salary.
Earlier on Monday, the City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri of Bareilly had also resigned. The reason given was the UGC's new law and the beating of Avimukteshwaranand's disciples.
An emotional GST Deputy Commissioner said: “I will perform my duty until my resignation is accepted. After the resignation is accepted, I will work for society with whatever means I have. Today, I am expressing the pain that I feel.” The Constitution had defined ways to protest, but one could not speak disrespectfully against the Chief Minister while sitting on a palki, said Singh adding: “He is the head of state government, the provider.”
Cautioning people against such forces, GST Deputy Commissioner said: “All I want to say is that you should be careful of such people. They vitiate atmosphere in society. They divide society. I oppose such statements because they cause society to divide on casteslines.”
Meanwhile, reacting to the resignation, Swami Avimukteshwaranand called it a drama stage managed by the higher authorities. “Ayodhya, nowadays, is a favourite place of the UP government. By resigning in favour of UPCM, the officer has shown his loyalty for Yogi Adityanath irrespective of all your actions against devotees. This officer might have got the posting in Ayodhya through sycophancy. This is all to counter and neutralise the strong impact of the resignation of Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri. They might have met and decided that a resignation in favour of the CM should also be there,” said the seer who has been protesting for the last nine days against the ‘mistreatment’ by Magh mela authorities.
“But, mark my words, this resignation will not be accepted. If this is a genuine emotion and he has resigned on his own, then the state government should act against him for indulging in sycophancy and accept his resignation immediately,” said the seer.
It may be recalled that on January 18, Mela police stopped Avimukteshwaranand's palanquin while he was going for a bath at the Magh Mela. During the protest, there was pushing and shoving with disciples, leading to his 'mistreatment'. After this, the Shankaracharya sat on a protest outside the camp. He has not entered the camp for nine days.