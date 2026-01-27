Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner quits, says can’t tolerate 'insult' of CM Yogi by Shankaracharya

Earlier on Monday, the City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri of Bareilly had also resigned. The reason given was the UGC's new law and the beating of Avimukteshwaranand's disciples.

An emotional GST Deputy Commissioner said: “I will perform my duty until my resignation is accepted. After the resignation is accepted, I will work for society with whatever means I have. Today, I am expressing the pain that I feel.” The Constitution had defined ways to protest, but one could not speak disrespectfully against the Chief Minister while sitting on a palki, said Singh adding: “He is the head of state government, the provider.”

Cautioning people against such forces, GST Deputy Commissioner said: “All I want to say is that you should be careful of such people. They vitiate atmosphere in society. They divide society. I oppose such statements because they cause society to divide on casteslines.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the resignation, Swami Avimukteshwaranand called it a drama stage managed by the higher authorities. “Ayodhya, nowadays, is a favourite place of the UP government. By resigning in favour of UPCM, the officer has shown his loyalty for Yogi Adityanath irrespective of all your actions against devotees. This officer might have got the posting in Ayodhya through sycophancy. This is all to counter and neutralise the strong impact of the resignation of Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri. They might have met and decided that a resignation in favour of the CM should also be there,” said the seer who has been protesting for the last nine days against the ‘mistreatment’ by Magh mela authorities.

“But, mark my words, this resignation will not be accepted. If this is a genuine emotion and he has resigned on his own, then the state government should act against him for indulging in sycophancy and accept his resignation immediately,” said the seer.

It may be recalled that on January 18, Mela police stopped Avimukteshwaranand's palanquin while he was going for a bath at the Magh Mela. During the protest, there was pushing and shoving with disciples, leading to his 'mistreatment'. After this, the Shankaracharya sat on a protest outside the camp. He has not entered the camp for nine days.