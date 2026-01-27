Bengal fire deaths: Gutted warehouses lacked basic safety arrangements, probe ordered, says minister

KOLKATA: West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose on Tuesday said preliminary investigation into a warehouse blaze, which killed eight people in South 24 Parganas district, has revealed that the units lacked basic safety arrangements.

Bose, who inspected the site where a blaze ripped through two warehouses in the early hours of Monday, said a police case will be lodged in connection with the incident and a thorough inquiry conducted.

"I spoke to the director general (fire sevices). There was no fire extinguishing system in place. We also need to see whether a fire audit was conducted. A forensic team will visit the spot. An FIR will be lodged and a full investigation will follow," the minister told reporters here.

Bose said several people were still missing following the blaze, while some bodies had been recovered from the site.