Centre presses for fully green disposal of fly ash

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has issued a draft amendment notification regarding the utilisation of fly ash, a byproduct of coal thermal power plants (TPPs), in an eco-friendly manner. It has requested suggestions within 60 days from the date of the notification, which mandates 100% utilisation of fly ash.

In the notification, the government acknowledged various stakeholders’ concerns regarding the implementation of the Ash Utilisation Notification of 2021. Fly ash from TPPs poses a significant environmental issue in India, contributing to air, land, and water pollution. The presence of fly ash diminishes the fertility of nearby agricultural land, and residents living within a 5 km radius often report respiratory disorders due to emissions.

The government is inviting objections and suggestions from affected stakeholders within 60 days to address the issue. The notification states that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), will prepare a plan for handling ash waste. Previously, the CPCB was authorised to do this in consultation with the CEA.

Additionally, the notification mandates that all mines—whether government, public, or private sector—must undertake backfilling of voids or stowing of both operating and abandoned mines located within a 300 km radius (by road) of coal or lignite thermal power plants with fly ash.