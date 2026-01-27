Centre presses for fully green disposal of fly ash

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has issued a draft amendment notification regarding the utilisation of fly ash, a byproduct of coal thermal power plants (TPPs), in an eco-friendly manner. It has requested suggestions within 60 days from the date of the notification, which mandates 100% utilisation of fly ash.
In the notification, the government acknowledged various stakeholders’ concerns regarding the implementation of the Ash Utilisation Notification of 2021. Fly ash from TPPs poses a significant environmental issue in India, contributing to air, land, and water pollution. The presence of fly ash diminishes the fertility of nearby agricultural land, and residents living within a 5 km radius often report respiratory disorders due to emissions.
The government is inviting objections and suggestions from affected stakeholders within 60 days to address the issue. The notification states that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in collaboration with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), will prepare a plan for handling ash waste. Previously, the CPCB was authorised to do this in consultation with the CEA.
Additionally, the notification mandates that all mines—whether government, public, or private sector—must undertake backfilling of voids or stowing of both operating and abandoned mines located within a 300 km radius (by road) of coal or lignite thermal power plants with fly ash.
This process will occur under the guidelines of the Director General of Mines Safety.
The notification also identifies stakeholders, including the ministries of coal, road transport and highways, ports,
shipping and waterways, micro, small and medium enterprises, and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, along with the CPCB and CEA.
In the first year of a two-year cycle, non-compliance with the requirement to utilise at least 80% of total ash will result in a fine of `1,000 per ton. If there is no utilisation of ash during the entire three-year cycle, violators will be liable to pay an environmental compensation of `1,000 per ton on the unutilised quantity.
To facilitate this, the CPCB and CEA will develop an online portal to track utilisation in real-time over the next six months. The CEA is tasked with monitoring ash utilisation and ensuring compliance with the provisions by thermal power plants on a quarterly basis.
The 2021 notification supersedes the 1999 notification, with further amendments made in December 2022 and January 2024. The current notification is an amendment to the 2021 notification aimed at managing pollution and conserving land by shifting the focus from disposal to utilisation in products.
