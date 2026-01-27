Chhattisgarh CD row: Former CM Baghel vows legal battle after court accepts review petition filed by CBI

RAIPUR: In a legal setback for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh, the Raipur sessions court has overturned a lower court's discharge order granted to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case.

The court accepted a review petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), mandating that Baghel face trial with the first hearing scheduled for February 23, 2026.

The sessions court’s ruling apparently nullified a March 4, 2025, judgment given by a special CBI court that cleared Baghel of all charges due to lack of evidence.

The higher court has now ordered that the senior Congress leader should face trial once again, reviving a case that has shadowed state politics for the last over eight years.

Baghel maintained that the move is politically motivated.

"This is nothing but a political vendetta. The truth will eventually come out in court. We will fight and win," Baghel told reporters.

His legal team, led by advocate Faisal Rizvi, confirmed that they are preparing to challenge the sessions court’s order in the high court.