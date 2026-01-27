Congress launches report on 'real state of economy', questions Centre's figures on growth

The Congress on Tuesday released its annual report on the “Real State of the Economy 2026”, which questioned the Centre's figures on economic growth.

Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Ex MP and Chairman, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department, said, “Real State of the Economy 2026 exposes the Modi government’s priorities. At a time when inequality is worsening, corporate profits are rising, meaningful job creation is not happening, the Modi government is fixated on slashing welfare."

He added, "Further, the credibility of India’s data is being widely questioned. India needs honest numbers and an inclusive development model that creates jobs, not just headlines. The Modi government’s triumphalist propaganda reminds us of the hubris of the ‘India Shining’ period under an earlier NDA government.”

Amitabh Dubey, In-charge of Research and Monitoring, AICC Communications Department, said, “Growth that benefits only a few is not success. It is a warning sign."

He went on to say, "But fundamentally good policy begins with honest data. We ask the government to place the real numbers before the country, not manipulated figures that mislead the people.”