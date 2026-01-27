EU to open first Legal Gateway Office in India as FTA talks gain momentum

The decision comes as India and the EU seek to inject fresh momentum into negotiations on a long-pending FTA that aims to expand trade, investment and supply-chain linkages. While both sides have reported progress in several chapters, the talks remain complex, covering issues such as market access, services, digital trade, sustainability standards and intellectual property.

Von der Leyen said the opening of the Legal Gateway Office reflects the EU’s intention to build a comprehensive partnership with India that goes beyond trade to include mobility, innovation and human capital development. Indian officials welcomed the move, noting that it could create clearer and more predictable routes for Indian professionals and students to access European opportunities.

The initiative is also expected to complement ongoing cooperation between India and individual EU member states on migration and mobility partnerships. By creating a single window in India, the EU hopes to streamline processes and reduce information gaps that often deter applicants or push them towards irregular channels.

Observers see the announcement as politically significant, as it ties together two sensitive but strategically important areas—trade liberalisation and migration cooperation. For India, easier legal access to European labour and education markets could enhance the country’s global talent footprint. For the EU, it offers a structured way to attract skilled workers from a fast-growing economy while reinforcing a rules-based approach to migration.

The establishment of the Legal Gateway Office is expected to be taken forward alongside further rounds of FTA negotiations, with both sides indicating their desire to move toward an ambitious and balanced agreement.