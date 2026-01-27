Forces prepared to protect citizens: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on Republic Day, said the parade offered a glimpse into the strengthening capabilities of India’s security forces, adding that “our forces are truly our pride”. He noted that the Republic Day parade showcased India’s formidable security apparatus, reflecting the nation’s preparedness, technological capability, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens.

The Prime Minister also said the celebrations featured a vivid display of India’s cultural mosaic at Kartavya Path, where vibrant performances and tableaux celebrated the country’s rich cultural diversity.

Referring to the chief guests, PM Modi said India felt honoured to host the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission on Republic Day.

“India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values”, he remarked.