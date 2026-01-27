Forces prepared to protect citizens: PM
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on Republic Day, said the parade offered a glimpse into the strengthening capabilities of India’s security forces, adding that “our forces are truly our pride”. He noted that the Republic Day parade showcased India’s formidable security apparatus, reflecting the nation’s preparedness, technological capability, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens.
The Prime Minister also said the celebrations featured a vivid display of India’s cultural mosaic at Kartavya Path, where vibrant performances and tableaux celebrated the country’s rich cultural diversity.
Referring to the chief guests, PM Modi said India felt honoured to host the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission on Republic Day.
“India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations. Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values”, he remarked.
In the same post on X, he said the visit of the Republic Day guests was set to add momentum to deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across a range of sectors.
The Prime Minister said the Kartvya Path witnessed a powerful display of national pride as Republic Day was celebrated on Sunday. He also posted images of missile displays during the parade, noting that India marked the occasion with great enthusiasm and pride. Describing the parade as magnificent, he said it showcased the richness of India’s heritage and unity.
The Prime Minister also engaged actively with the proceedings of the Republic Day parade amid a surge of patriotic fervour. He was explaining the military and cultural significance of the parade tableaux to the chief guests, keeping the European Union delegation informed throughout the event.