Gangotri Dham bans entry of non-Hindus; Congress calls it BJP’s ‘new election agenda’

DEHRADUN: Following the footsteps of Har ki Pauri Ganga Sabha in Haridwar, the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee has officially prohibited the entry of non-Hindus into the Gangotri Dham.

The move has triggered a fresh political slugfest in Uttarakhand, with veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat terming it a “new electoral agenda” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to Harish Rawat's statement, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam remarked that Rawat should concern himself with the Congress party rather than the BJP.

Expressing his disappointment, Rawat argued that religious sites should be inclusive to showcase the greatness of a faith. “I have nothing to say on this because it is the BJP's own agenda. Religions across the world attract people to their places of worship so that others can acknowledge the greatness and virtues of that faith. They do not stop people; they attract them,” Rawat said.

The septuagenarian leader further alleged that the ruling party is manufacturing new controversies because it has run out of genuine issues. “Perhaps, they have no issues left in their electoral agenda. Therefore, new agendas are being created,” he added.

Drawing on the teachings of the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Rawat emphasised the message of universal brotherhood. Quoting the Guru, he said, “Manas ki jaat sabhey ekey pahichanbo” (All human beings are one and the same; there is no distinction of caste or creed). He remarked that such exclusionary practices are an insult to the great saints who preached unity.

However, Rawat’s stance met with a sharp rebuttal from former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Taking a dig at the former CM, Krishnam suggested that Rawat should focus on his own party’s internal matters rather than the BJP.