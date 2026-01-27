How global turbulence drove India–EU convergence, made FTA a strategic necessity

NEW DELHI: After nearly two decades of stalled negotiations, the sudden political momentum behind the India–European Union trade agreement is driven less by tariffs alone and more by a rapidly shifting geoeconomic order.

As global trade fragments under the weight of strategic rivalry, sanctions and protectionism, New Delhi and Brussels have found compelling reasons to move faster and closer.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s description of the pact as the “mother of all deals” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s characterisation of it as “historic” reflect more than diplomatic hyperbole. The agreement brings together the world’s fourth- and second-largest economies, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP and a combined market of two billion people.

For India, the deal comes amid growing uncertainty in its trade relationship with the United States. President Donald Trump’s imposition of 50 per cent tariffs last year has hit labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, shrimp farming, and gems and jewellery, even as talks on an India–US trade pact continue to drag on.

Diversifying trade partnerships has therefore become a strategic necessity rather than an option. Recent agreements with the UK, Australia, Oman, New Zealand and the European Free Trade Association bloc underscore New Delhi’s “many baskets” approach.

For the EU, the calculus is equally geostrategic. With transatlantic ties increasingly volatile, illustrated by Trump’s recent threat to escalate a trade war with European allies over Greenland, the bloc is seeking economic certainty and strategic autonomy. As EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas bluntly put it, “We can’t put all our eggs in the same basket.” Europe may not be a military superpower, she acknowledged, but it remains an economic one, and trade is its primary lever.