‘India Hindu nation, no more approval needed’

PATNA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India was a “Hindu nation” and therefore no constitutional approval was required because it was the “truth”. Addressing a Social Harmony Seminar and Dialogue Programme in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, he said there was no need to declare the country a Hindu nation, as it was already one.

Bhagwat said, “There is diversity in society, not division. The British widened the divisions. We have to overcome that division and unite Hindu society.” Speaking on the Hindu population, he said, “No one has stopped the Hindu community from having three children. The government also advises having one child or two.”

He said there was a focus on creating conditions for the country’s growth, but challenges remained. “Some countries are not happy with India’s progress; they see a threat to their own interests, and therefore, they are trying to create obstacles in our path,” he said.