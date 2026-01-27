‘India Hindu nation, no more approval needed’

PATNA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India was a “Hindu nation” and therefore no constitutional approval was required because it was the “truth”. Addressing a Social Harmony Seminar and Dialogue Programme in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, he said there was no need to declare the country a Hindu nation, as it was already one.
Bhagwat said, “There is diversity in society, not division. The British widened the divisions. We have to overcome that division and unite Hindu society.” Speaking on the Hindu population, he said, “No one has stopped the Hindu community from having three children. The government also advises having one child or two.”
He said there was a focus on creating conditions for the country’s growth, but challenges remained. “Some countries are not happy with India’s progress; they see a threat to their own interests, and therefore, they are trying to create obstacles in our path,” he said.
Bhagwat said that one nation would not fear another when there was interdependence, and added that harmony in the world was extremely important, as without it, people would fight and destroy each other. “No foreign power subjugated India solely through its military strength. Foreign powers achieved victory by exploiting our internal divisions,” he said. He said listing problems was not enough, and solutions must be offered. Virtuous people were trying to solve problems at their respective levels, but this effort needed to reach the grassroots.
Meanwhile, Bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at the RSS North Bihar provincial office, Madhukar Niketan, in Muzaffarpur on Republic Day. He said every soldier martyred on the border was an Indian, and society must introspect on violence. “The Constitution not only grants rights to citizens but also reminds them of their duties,” he said.
Harmony pitch
No constitutional approval needed, Bhagwat says
There is diversity in society, not division, he stresses
Foreign powers exploited internal divisions, he says
Harmony in the world is a must, the RSS chief asserts