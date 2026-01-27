India says only two Nipah cases reported in West Bengal; dismisses speculative figures

NEW DELHI: Even as some Asian airports, including Thailand and Nepal, have tightened health surveillance and started screening passengers from West Bengal after Nipah virus cases were reported, India on Tuesday said only two confirmed cases were reported and “speculative and incorrect figures” of the viral disease are being circulated.

The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said “as per reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus Disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date.”

It also said that a total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested.

“All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease,” it added.

The ministry also said that no additional Nipah virus disease cases have been detected so far.

“It has been observed that speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) cases are being circulated in certain sections of the media,” the statement said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness transmitted from animals to people. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person.

In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs.