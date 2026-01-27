Indian drug smuggler who fled Nepal prison during Gen Z protests arrested in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Crime Branch has arrested Dharmesh Chunara, a drug smuggler who escaped from a Nepal jail during violent Gen Z protests.

Chunara was intercepted and arrested by Nepali agencies at Kathmandu airport after he landed on a Bangkok–Nepal flight carrying 13 kilograms of hybrid ganja, a consignment valued at nearly Rs 13 crore.

The arrest landed him behind bars in Bhadra Jail, Kathmandu, under Nepal’s narcotics laws.

But September 2025 rewrote that script. As Nepal was rocked by the Gen Z protest movement, mobs vandalised Bhadra Jail, smashing gates and triggering a mass jailbreak. In the chaos, several prisoners vanished among them Indian nationals. When the Nepal government later released a list of escapees, one name rang alarm bells in Gujarat: Dharmesh Chunara of Ahmedabad. What followed was a silent hunt. Based on inputs from central and Nepali agencies, Gujarat Police began tracking possible movements.