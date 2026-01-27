India's energy sector offers USD 500 billion investment opportunities and urged global investors to invest in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the India Energy Week 2026.

"India is a land of opportunities for the energy sector as demand is continuously increasing. India will soon become the world's largest oil refining hub," said Modi

The Prime Minister also said that the oil refining capacity will be expanded from 260 million tonnes per annum to 300 MTPA and the nation is targeting USD 100 billion investments in the oil and gas sector by 2030.

India is riding the reforms express and undertaking reforms across sectors, he added.

Modi said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement complements the India-UK trade deal, as it will boost the manufacturing sector and support services.

India -EU trade deal has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians as well as Europeans, Modi added, saying people are discussing the trade deal as the "mother of all deals".

This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies.

This agreement accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade, Modi said.

India Energy Week 2026 serves as a premier global platform uniting policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to advance energy security, sustainability and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from PTI)