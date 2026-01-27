INTERVIEW| ‘Strengthen culture of discussion & dialogue, not disruption’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed serious concern over the declining number of sittings in State legislatures and the erosion of the parliamentary tradition of discussion and dialogue. He tells TNIE in an exclusive interview that the role of the legislature is crucial in the realisation of the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Excerpts:

In several Indian States, sittings of Legislative Assemblies are getting reduced to just a few days. How do you view this?

Yes, it is a matter of grave concern. A minimum of 30 sittings per year should be ensured in State legislatures so that they become an effective platform for expressing the people’s aspirations. The more the House functions, the more meaningful, serious and result-oriented discussions will be possible, which are beneficial for a parliamentary democracy.

I appeal to all political parties to ensure at least 30 sittings in a year. The government should also ensure legislative business for at least 30 sittings. A resolution on this issue was also adopted at the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow.

The Budget Session is beginning on January 28. What is your appeal to political parties for the smooth conduct of proceedings?

Every lawmaker should understand that continuous and planned disruptions in the House are not appropriate for the country’s democracy. When disruptions occur or are deliberately planned during a session by any political party, it results in a significant loss of legislative business, and ultimately, the sufferers are the people who vote and elect their representatives to Parliament. We must strengthen the culture of discussion and dialogue, not disruption.

I appeal to leaders and members of all political parties to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. In a democracy, the people are supreme, and our accountability to the public is not limited to elections but extends every day and in every moment.