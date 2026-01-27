INTERVIEW| ‘Strengthen culture of discussion & dialogue, not disruption’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed serious concern over the declining number of sittings in State legislatures and the erosion of the parliamentary tradition of discussion and dialogue. He tells TNIE in an exclusive interview that the role of the legislature is crucial in the realisation of the national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Excerpts:
In several Indian States, sittings of Legislative Assemblies are getting reduced to just a few days. How do you view this?
Yes, it is a matter of grave concern. A minimum of 30 sittings per year should be ensured in State legislatures so that they become an effective platform for expressing the people’s aspirations. The more the House functions, the more meaningful, serious and result-oriented discussions will be possible, which are beneficial for a parliamentary democracy.
I appeal to all political parties to ensure at least 30 sittings in a year. The government should also ensure legislative business for at least 30 sittings. A resolution on this issue was also adopted at the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow.
The Budget Session is beginning on January 28. What is your appeal to political parties for the smooth conduct of proceedings?
Every lawmaker should understand that continuous and planned disruptions in the House are not appropriate for the country’s democracy. When disruptions occur or are deliberately planned during a session by any political party, it results in a significant loss of legislative business, and ultimately, the sufferers are the people who vote and elect their representatives to Parliament. We must strengthen the culture of discussion and dialogue, not disruption.
I appeal to leaders and members of all political parties to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. In a democracy, the people are supreme, and our accountability to the public is not limited to elections but extends every day and in every moment.
It has been observed that many lawmakers arrive late and leave after merely registering their attendance in the register kept outside the House chamber. Is there any plan to ensure their presence during sessions?
Yes, this practice is likely to end with the introduction of registering attendance through allotted consoles installed at members’ earmarked seats in the House. From the Budget Session onwards, MPs will have to register their attendance during the session by taking their seats and marking their presence with thumb impressions.
However, such lawmakers are very few, and an increasing number of MPs have recorded 100 per cent attendance in previous sessions. Nevertheless, we have decided to ensure that MPs mark their attendance through digital consoles installed at their designated seats in the Lok Sabha. Attendance will be counted only when MPs are seated in the House.
This move is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in parliamentary proceedings. It will also reflect actual participation in House proceedings rather than mere presence within the Parliament premises. Those who arrive after adjournment, due to disruption or any other reason, will be treated as absent.
What measures are being taken to update the functioning of Parliament in view of the growing use of AI-enabled technologies and others?
We will start work in the coming days to ensure real-time translation from regional languages using AI-enabled tools. From this Budget Session, MPs will be able to speak in 22 regional languages. We are testing AI for real-time translation, and within three to four months, it is expected to reach full operational status.
Parliamentary proceedings have already gone digital, and AI usage is currently under trial. This requires extensive monitoring and caution, but we are working to ensure the accurate delivery of AI-based services following multiple rounds of testing. At present, AI is being used on a trial basis to translate speeches, and the translations are later verified. So far, accuracy has been around 80 percent, and efforts are underway to improve it to 100 percent with the assistance of IT companies.
It is our endeavour to make translation completely AI-driven from the Monsoon Session this year. This will ensure that details of proceedings are uploaded to the website within half an hour, rather than the several hours it currently takes. AI will also be used for research purposes in a paperless House.
How are State Assemblies progressing on such initiatives?
It is encouraging to note that all Assemblies are now paperless. Proceedings of many Assemblies are being live-streamed on YouTube, and by the end of this year, all Assemblies will be fully digitised. Through digitisation, we are working to ensure that people can view live proceedings of any State Assembly or Parliament using technology in the near future.
What do you have to say on the rights of Speakers?
The rights of Speakers have been discussed from time to time, including during the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on this occasion and earlier ones. I believe the Speaker’s powers should not be unlimited to ensure neutrality and transparency in the House.
What is the status of the committee report on the impeachment brought against Justice Yashwant Verma?
The committee’s report is awaited. Once submitted, we will move forward accordingly.
Recently, you chaired the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth from January 14 to 16, and you have now attended the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow. How successful were these conferences in achieving their objectives?
The Indian Parliament hosted the CSPOC at the Samvidhan Sadan, and it met all its objectives, including discussions on parliamentary democracy. India has been an active participant in this forum and has hosted it four times so far — in 1970–71, 1986, 2010 and now in 2026. The next CSPOC is scheduled for 2028 in London.
The CSPOC in Delhi witnessed wide-ranging deliberations on key agendas, including leveraging technology in parliamentary functioning. The occasion reflected India’s rich parliamentary traditions, democratic ethos and enduring commitment to strengthening parliamentary democracy, dialogue and cooperation among Commonwealth nations.
Similarly, the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, held in Lucknow, deliberated on various issues and adopted six resolutions, including building consensus among all political parties to ensure a minimum of 30 sittings per year in State Legislative bodies and the use of technology to enhance legislative efficiency. Presiding Officers, who are sentinels of the Constitution and custodians of democratic decorum, adopted these six resolutions to meet benchmarks in parliamentary and legislative functioning.