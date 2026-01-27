MP: IPS officer addresses madrassa students on Republic Day, urges them to read Bhagavad Gita

BHOPAL: A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh addressed students of a madrassa here on the Republic Day and urged them to read Bhagavad Gita along with the Quran to "enlighten their path."

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), spoke to students of the institution based in Doraha village of Sehore distict via video conference.

"The maulana saab of the madrassa is my old friend. He requested me to address the students on Republic Day. I congratulated the students for the education they are receiving, but I asked the students and their teachers to develop a concern for environment conservation, scientific temper and tolerance," Singh told PTI.