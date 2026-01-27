Jharkhand cop under scanner over viral romantic reel shot in uniform inside police station

RANCHI: The officer in charge of Hussainabad Police Station in Jharkhand’s Palamu has landed in controversy after a romantic reel, shot in uniform with his wife inside the police station premises, went viral on social media.

A thorough probe into the matter has been ordered by Husainabad SDPO Mohammad Yaqub, under whose leadership the investigation is being conducted.

In the viral video, Inspector Sonu Chaudhary is seen dancing in uniform with his wife on the occasion of Republic Day.

He is also seen placing his cap on his wife’s head during the video.

After the matter reached senior officials, an immediate departmental inquiry was ordered.

The inquiry will examine whether there was any violation of rules related to uniforms and the use of government premises.