Jharkhand municipal elections to take place on February 23

RANCHI: The long-awaited municipal election date in Jharkhand has finally been announced, following a prolonged battle in the Jharkhand High Court.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari on Tuesday announced that voting will be held on February 23, while counting of votes being scheduled for February 27.

“With the declaration of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Ranchi and other concerned municipal areas,” said the State Election Commissioner.

She also informed that the entire election process will be completed by the end of February. Voting in all 48 constituencies will be held on the same day, and the voting will be conducted using ballot papers.