Madhya Pradesh cabinet clears Rs 390 crore buffer zone plan for nine tiger reserves

BHOPAL: Aiming to reduce human–wildlife conflict and strengthen tiger conservation, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved Rs 390 crore for development works in the buffer zones of its nine tiger reserves. The state cabinet cleared the five-year plan, to be implemented from 2026–27 to 2030–31, reaffirming the state’s status as India’s “Tiger State” since the last two tiger censuses.

Under the dedicated project, development works in buffer zones will include chain-link fencing in sensitive areas, wildlife protection measures, pasture development, creation of water sources, fire safety arrangements, wildlife treatment and health check-ups and skill upgradation initiatives.

According to sources privy to the project, “Around 500 km area in the nine tiger reserves’ buffer zones would see chain-link fencing, starting with 52 km areas on priority in five tiger reserves, including Kanha, Ratapani, Pench, Sanjay-Dubri and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves.”

The prime motive of the project is to prevent human-wild animal conflicts, in thickly populated human habitats near the buffer zones of various tiger reserves.

The Tuesday’s cabinet meeting also approved a revised scheme titled ‘Overseas Employment Placement Scheme 2025’ for Other Backward Class (OBC) Youth, replacing the earlier scheme for unemployed backward class youth launched in 2022. Under the revised scheme, Rs 45 crore will be spent over the next three years, enabling 600 OBC youth each year to secure employment opportunities abroad

Further the meeting chaired by the CM Dr Mohan Yadav approved the revision of the Nazul land area of Pachmarhi town under the control of the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), declaring 395.939 hectares of land as Revenue Nazul by excluding it from the Pachmarhi Sanctuary area.

Approval was also accorded for two irrigation projects in Narmadapuram district at a total cost of Rs 215.47 crore. As per the approval, administrative sanction of Rs 86.76 crore was granted for the Bagra Branch Canal Hoz Irrigation Project under the Tawa Project (Right Bank Canal), with a proposed irrigation potential of 4,200 hectares. The project will provide irrigation benefits to 33 villages in Babai and Sohagpur tehsils of Narmadapuram district.

The cabinet further approved the continuation of 17 schemes of the Tribal Affairs Department, Food & Civil Supplies Department, and Revenue Department for the period from 2026–27 to 2030–31, with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,864.26 crore. Of this, R 377.26 crore was approved for 15 schemes of the Tribal Affairs Department, including fee reimbursement, pre-examination coaching, Scout and Guide activities, transportation, health services, and various awards.

An allocation of Rs 15,000 crore was approved for the Chief Minister’s Farmer Crop Procurement Assistance Scheme under the Food & Civil Supplies Department, while Rs 2,487 crore was approved for the construction of tehsil, district, and divisional offices and residential buildings under the Revenue Department.