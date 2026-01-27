Mamata's only agenda is to make Modi stronger by weakening INDIA bloc, allege Congress and Left leaders

KOLKATA: Hours after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lauded Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to counter what he described as the "onslaught of the BJP" in the country, the Congress and Left launched an attack against the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Reacting to the observations made by Akhilesh on Mamata during his 45-minute-long meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday afternoon, Congress and CPI-M leaders in Bengal alleged that the only goal of the Trinamool Congress, one of the leading partners after the main opposition Congress in the INDIA bloc, is to make Narendra Modi stronger by weakening the anti-BJP alliance.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, veteran Congress leader and former president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress, told TNIE, “Her only agenda is to make Narendra Modi stronger by weakening the INDIA alliance ever since it was floated. Despite being a partner of the alliance, she is doing such mischief.”

“People can still remember the day when she came out of the meeting of the INDIA bloc partners. I think there is a hidden agenda, which prompted Akhilesh to project the Trinamool Congress chief as the main campaigner in the anti-BJP bloc,” the former five-time Congress MP from Behrampore constituency in Murshidabad district said.