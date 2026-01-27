MHA asks agencies to verify complaints before freezing bank accounts in online fraud cases

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over meagre recoveries in online financial fraud cases despite the freezing of bank accounts involving over Rs 7,500 crore, the government has directed law enforcement agencies to verify the authenticity of complaints before ordering such freezes.

According to officials, the move aims to prevent unnecessary hardship to innocent account holders while continuing efforts to curb cyber-enabled financial crimes, officials said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued these directions as part of revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for addressing grievances related to online fraud through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

The officials said agencies have been specifically instructed to ensure that only genuine complaints are escalated within the system, so as to avoid unwarranted account freezes that often disrupt normal financial activities.

According to government data, while Rs 7,647 crore was blocked from reaching fraudsters’ accounts between April 2021 and November 2025, only Rs 167 crore has been restored to victims. This recovery comes against a staggering Rs 52,969 crore reported stolen during the same period through online financial frauds. Officials acknowledged that although the system has been effective in preventing large sums from being credited to criminal accounts, the actual recovery of funds remains limited.

The revised SOPs are intended to strike a balance between rapid intervention in cybercrime cases and safeguards for ordinary citizens. A senior official noted that while swift action is essential to prevent money from being siphoned off, indiscriminate freezing of accounts based on unverified or erroneous complaints can cause serious difficulties for legitimate customers.