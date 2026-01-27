MHA refutes Congress' claim, says Census-2027 caste enumeration will take place in second phase

NEW DELHI: Countering the opposition allegation with regard to the government’s intent on the Population Census–2027, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that some individuals are deliberately attempting to spread confusion around the exercise and particularly over the issue of caste.

The MHA in an official statement said, “The complete information regarding Census-2027 has already been released on 12 December 2025 through a press release. Nevertheless, some individuals are deliberately attempting to spread confusion regarding Census-2027 and particularly the caste census.”

The MHA went on to add that it has already been clarified that Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, with the caste enumeration taking place in the second phase. The Census-2027 is being conducted in two phases, just like India’s previous censuses, as the first phase is known as the HouseListing and Housing Census and the second phase is the Population Enumeration, it added.

Earlier on Monday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh mounted a sharp attack on the government over the upcoming census, alleging that the government is creating technical hurdles despite having announced the inclusion of a caste census.

The Congress leader had flagged the census notification issued on January 22, saying it raises serious doubts about the government’s intent and pointed out that in the house-listing schedule comprising 33 questions, Question No. 12 makes no mention of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Instead, it offers only three options, namely, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ‘Other’, with no separate category for OBCs or the general category, he added.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, Ramesh said the design of the form itself undermines the claim that the government is committed to conducting a comprehensive caste census.

“Since caste enumeration is to be part of Census 2027, Question 12 as formulated does raise serious questions on the Modi Government’s true intentions and on its commitment to a comprehensive, fair, nation-wide caste census,” he said, adding that the omission of OBCs raises concerns about the credibility of the exercise.