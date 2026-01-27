Mumbai Diary | BJP on toes, rethinking its alliance strategy

Following the abysmal performance of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a debate has begun within the BJP about ending its dependence on alliance partners. Many leaders feel power should no longer be shared with Ajit Pawar or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. If the BJP wants to form a government on its own in 2029, it must strengthen its own leaders across regions and districts. This approach could help the party elect more MLAs and MPs. To achieve this, the BJP may need to gradually disown alliances. Many in the BJP feel this is the time to disown Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and disown Shinde after the district Panchayat polls.

Young face pitch for Congress in elections

There is talk within the Congress party that if it really wants to bounce back in Maharashtra, it should choose a young face like Congress MLA and former minister Amit Deshmukh as the face of Maharashtra Congress for elections. The party secured a simple majority in the Latur Municipal Corporation election because of Deshmukh. Without any outside support, Congress will have its own Mayor in Latur. He is the son of the late former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. The party high command also feels Amit Deshmukh can bring positive change to the state unit. However, the timing of handing him the reins is undecided.

Mumbai BJP stares at tough questions

The top BJP leadership is unhappy with the Mumbai unit, led by MLA Amit Satam, over its poor performance in the BMC elections. The party increased its tally by only seven seats, from 82 in 2017 to 89 in the 2026 elections, despite full use of resources, money, and government machinery. BJP contested 137 of 227 seats and expected to cross the 100-mark to form the civic government alone. That plan failed mainly because of the consolidation of Marathi votes. Local BJP leaders blame the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which won only 29 of the 90 seats it contested. Sena leaders are hitting back, saying the BJP failed to add numbers.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com