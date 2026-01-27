Not in favour of dividing J&K: BJP incharge

SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh’s reiteration that the party stands firmly for a united Jammu and Kashmir, has quelled the demand for a separate Jammu state.

Chugh, who recently addressed BJP MLAs during an intensive training workshop for party legislators in Jammu, asserted that the BJP believes in a fully united Jammu & Kashmir, including the parts of PoJK that have been illegally occupied by Pakistan.

“Under no circumstances will the BJP will tolerate division of J&K. The party is committed to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a single entity,” he expressed.