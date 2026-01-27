Orange alert issued as heavy snow lashes Uttarakhand; 80 tourists rescued

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand witnessed a dramatic shift in weather on Tuesday as persistent rain lashed all districts and heavy snowfall blanketed the higher reaches. Popular hill stations and shrines were transformed into a winter wonderland, though the sudden surge in precipitation triggered administrative action and emergency rescue operations.

High-altitude areas of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Dehradun districts reported intermittent snowfall from Tuesday morning. The shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath saw continuous flurries through the day, while Gangotri Dham began receiving snow by evening. The popular ski destination of Auli recorded nearly two feet of fresh snowfall, covering the landscape in a thick “silvery” blanket.

A major rescue operation was successfully carried out in the Chakrata region, where 80 tourists had been stranded for three days after the Tyuni–Chakrata–Mussoorie–Maletha National Highway was blocked by nearly three feet of snow in the Lokhandi area.

“The tourists were safely evacuated on Tuesday after JCB machines were deployed to clear the massive snow accumulation that had cut off the route since Friday,” an official spokesperson said.

While the cold wave has intensified, the rainfall brought relief to the farming community. Horticulturists, worried about a prolonged dry spell, described the rain as a “boon” for their crops. The Forest Department also expressed relief, saying the widespread moisture has completely extinguished forest fires across the state.

“The threat of wildfires has been neutralised for now, and the forest floor is finally receiving the hydration it needs,” a forest official said.

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued an Orange Alert for several districts, including Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. Weather experts said these conditions are likely to persist until at least February 1.

“The current atmospheric conditions suggest that both rain and snow will continue across the identified districts for the next 48 hours,” the Met department warned.

In view of the heavy rainfall and plunging temperatures, district magistrates of Udham Singh Nagar and Almora have declared a holiday for Wednesday. All government, private and aided schools up to Class 12, along with Anganwadi centres, will remain closed to ensure the safety of students.