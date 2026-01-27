Process on to impeach Justice Varma, govt awaiting probe panel report: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: The process to impeach Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma is underway and the government is awaiting the report of a three-member committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to probe charges against him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

Birla set up the committee on August 12 last year to probe corruption charges against Justice Varma after admitting a multi-party notice for his removal.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence here on March 14.

Asked whether the matter will be taken up before the upcoming Budget session of Parliament beginning Wednesday, Rijiju refused to comment further on the issue.

"As per the procedure, the matter has been referred to the committee constituted by the Speaker with the consent of the House and the process is on," he told reporters.

"While the committee is discharging its duty, we are waiting for the report to come. Before that, I cannot pass any comment," Rijiju said.