Ratlam professor cheating case leads MP police to international syndicate, fake NGOs

BHOPAL: Cyber fraudsters operating from Southeast Asia and targeting Indians are depositing their criminal proceeds into bank accounts opened in the names of business firms/NGOs existing only on paper.

A multi-layered international cyber crime racket being run from Cambodia recently used services of multiple interstate rings involved in opening and providing mule accounts to park Rs 1.34 crore extorted from a retired professor and wife from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh by keeping them under digital arrest for 28 long days.

A probe has revealed that cyber fraudsters, possibly operating from Cambodia, who posed as Mumbai crime branch sleuths, first convinced the retired professor about a SIM card issued in his name and bank account operating in his name, having been used in laundering Rs 247 crore. They then extorted Rs 1.34 crore from them in November-December 2025.

“The fraud was reported to the Ratlam district police, only after the couple’s son came from Canada and found his parents had become victims of a massive digital arrest fraud,” a senior police officer in Ratlam district said on Sunday.

“A detailed analysis of the IP addresses used in the crime revealed a strong possibility of the digital arrest fraud having originated from Cambodia. Subsequent investigations led the SIT to multiple rackets in different states of India, that were providing mule accounts to the international racket,” Ratlam district police superintendent Amit Kumar said.