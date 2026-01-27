SYL canal issue: Punjab, Haryana CMs hold talks, agree to continue dialogue

CHANDIGARH: On the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting here today in a cordial atmosphere. However, the talks ended inconclusively, with both leaders agreeing that a solution could only be achieved through sustained dialogue.

They announced that officials from both states would meet three to four times a month to work towards a resolution.

The meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, was held at a five-star hotel, during which both leaders agreed to carry forward the ongoing positive dialogue. It was convened following directions from the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly urged both states to arrive at an amicable solution through the mediation of the Union government.

This was the sixth such meeting since August 2020.

In November last year, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil had written to both Chief Ministers, asking them to hold a bilateral meeting to resolve the issue amicably. Sources said Patil’s letter clarified that the meeting would not be chaired by him and that the outcome of the discussions should be sent to the ministry for submission before the Supreme Court on the next date of hearing.

The Haryana government took the initiative by writing to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, inviting him for talks, which were subsequently accepted.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the meeting, Mann said the discussions were held in a positive atmosphere to resolve the three-decade-old deadlock.

“Haryana is not our enemy but our brother. This is a legacy issue, and both states want a resolution. Today, we have decided that officials from both sides will meet frequently—three to four times a month—to find a solution without compromising the rights of either state,” he said.