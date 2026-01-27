Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar NDA government over rape of two-year-old girl in Bihar's Gopalganj

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar following the rape of a two-year old girl under the Town police station limits in north Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

Hitting out at the government, Tejashwi wrote on X, “Once again, there is a rape incident in Gopalganj. Daughters of Bihar are completely unsafe in the NDA regime. For the entire state of Bihar, this is an ‘emergency like situation.’ These criminal incidents, protected by those in power and occurring on a day-to-day basis, are unbearable, painful, terrifying, and spine-chilling.”

“The arrogant NDA government, which won on the strength of machines and machinery, must wake up. The boastful leader-ministers should focus on their governance, the dismal state of education-health, and law and order for the public good, instead of the opposition. Government that won through the system, should heed, liquidate criminal demons, save the lives of our daughters,” he added.