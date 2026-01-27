Wings India 2026 to take off at Begumpet airport with global participation, aerobatic displays

HYDERABAD: The 2026 edition of Wings India, Asia’s largest aviation event, is all set to commence at Begumpet airport on Wednesday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu is set to launch it in the evening. Official delegations from more than 20 countries are expected to take part.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The edition is centered around the theme - `Indian Aviation: Paving the Future – From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability’, said an official release from the Ministry.

“Wings India 2026 will highlight India’s rapidly expanding aviation landscape, its growing global footprint, and its vision to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing, services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions,” it said.

“The event will serve as a convergence point for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors to deliberate on emerging trends, opportunities and collaborative pathways shaping the future of civil aviation in India and worldwide,” the Ministry elaborated.

An expansive international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings and an aviation Job Fair are among the events scheduled during the meet.

Prominent domestic and international stakeholders from across the aviation value chain will participate, including airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, MROs, airport developers, OEMs, technology providers, training institutions and service partners.