With maroon turban, Modi maintains headgear custom

NEW DELHI: Continuing his tradition of showcasing India’s rich regional textile heritage through his choice of headgear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again drew attention on Republic Day with his turban.

This year, he wore a deep maroon turban adorned with an intricate gold peacock-feather motif, complete with a long, flowing maroon-and-green tail that caught the eye as soon as he arrived at the venue.

The Prime Minister paired the turban with a dark navy blue-and-white kurta–pyajama and a light blue half-jacket. Over the years, Modi’s turbans have become a visual chronicle of India’s rich textile heritage.

In 2014, he was seen wearing a bright red Jodhpuri “bandhej” turban, while the following year, he donned a yellow turban embellished with multi-coloured criss-cross lines.

Last year on Republic Day, he chose a red and yellow Bandhej ‘safa’ (turban), its vibrant hues complemented by a long, elegantly draping tail.