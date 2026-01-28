26 Chandigarh schools, six in Gurugram evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails

CHANDIGARH: Around 26 schools in Chandigarh on Wednesday received emails threatening possible bomb attacks, prompting the evacuation of students.

Following the threat, anti-sabotage checks were carried out by the police.

Meanwhile, more than six private schools in Gurugram also received bomb threat emails.

Sources said many government and private schools in sectors 26, 19, 45, 16 and other areas received the threat emails, following which students and staff were evacuated, and security was stepped up around the schools. The students on their way to the schools were also sent back home.

The schools that received the bomb threat included St Kabir Public School, Vivek High School, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sacred Heart School and Chitkara School, among others.

The management of the schools told the police that they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning and informed the authorities immediately.

An emergency siren was reportedly sounded in parts of the city as officials assessed the situation. Bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the school premises, where searches were carried out.

Sudden alerts triggered chaos outside school premises, as students were sent home and parents rushed to pick up their children. Parents and students were asked to cooperate with security personnel and follow the guidelines issued by school authorities.

The incident comes close on the heels of similar cases in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab, and Ambala in Haryana, where several schools received similar threats that later turned out to be hoaxes.

Confirming that a case has been registered in this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, said, “Around 26 schools got the threats. The security teams have conducted thorough checks, and no suspicious objects have been found. The email IDs from which the threatening messages were sent are being investigated by the cyber cell of the police. We are actively tracing all digital leads to identify the perpetrators. An FIR has been registered at Sector 17 police station, and the investigation is ongoing.”