Air India flight aborts landing at Jaipur due to technical snag; lands safely on second attempt

JAIPUR: An Air India flight aborted its landing at Jaipur International Airport due to a technical issue but landed safely on its second attempt, on Wednesday officials said.

This comes at a time when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others was killed in a plane crash during its landing at the Baramati Airport earlier on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi–Jaipur Air India flight reached Jaipur around 1 pm. At approximately 1.05 pm, the pilot attempted to land the aircraft. However, shortly after touching the runway, the plane took off again due to a landing-related problem. The aircraft remained airborne for around 10 minutes before making a successful landing.

The aborted landing created panic among passengers, though the situation was brought under control after the aircraft landed safely on the second attempt.

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was among the passengers on board. Several Congress leaders, including state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, were present at the airport to receive him.

The initial failed landing attempt also caused anxiety among Congress leaders waiting at the airport. Relief followed after confirmation that the aircraft had landed safely and no injuries were reported.

Airport authorities said all standard safety protocols were followed and the aircraft landed without damage.