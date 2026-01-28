Ajit Pawar: The 'Dada' of Maharashtra politics

Ajit Pawar, affectionately known as “Dada” among his supporters, was more than just a politician, he was a strategist, a mentor, and a defining figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape for over four decades. His sudden demise in a tragic plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning has left a void in the state’s politics that will be hard to fill.

Born into a family steeped in political influence, Ajit was the nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and cousin to Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Yet, he carved out his own path.

His journey began in 1982 when he was elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory, a stepping stone that would lay the foundation for his lifelong connection with grassroots politics.

By 1991, he had become chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank and also won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, marking his formal entry into electoral politics, though he later vacated it for his uncle, showcasing his loyalty to family and party.

Ajit Pawar was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seven times from Baramati.

Over the years, he served as Deputy Chief Minister under four different governments, working with leaders across party lines, Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

His tenure was not without controversy; in a bold and decisive move, he engineered a split in the NCP and joined the BJP-led government, reclaiming the Deputy Chief Minister position in November 2019.

By February 2024, his faction had been officially recognized by the Election Commission.

Despite his high-stakes political maneuvers, Ajit Pawar remained deeply connected to his constituency. Baramati, often described as his political bastion, saw him not just as a leader, but as a mentor and elder brothe, Dada.

Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

In remembering Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra does not just mourn a leader, but a political institution in himself, whose influence, guidance, and persona will continue to resonate long after his passing.

