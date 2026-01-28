Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah likely to attend

BARAMATI: The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday in Baramati, Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral, which will be held at Vidya Pratishthan ground at 11 AM.

Leaders cutting across the political spectrum will be present, the Nationalist Congress Party said.