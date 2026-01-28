Army vehicle overturns on Ghat Road in Gujarat, nine soldiers injured

AHMEDABAD: An Indian Army vehicle, part of a convoy moving from Nashik to Jodhpur, overturned on a sharp curve in the Saputara–Shamgahan Ghat road in Gujarat’s Dang district on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported, and nine soldiers are injured. Three of them are critically injured, triggering a swift rescue, heightening security, and disrupting traffic in the hilly stretch.

A routine military movement turned into a tense emergency after the Indian Army vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned, jolting the otherwise quiet hill stretch into chaos.

Compounding the seriousness of the incident, the vehicle was carrying defensive military equipment, including an army cannon, immediately raising security concerns at the accident site.