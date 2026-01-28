Army vehicle overturns on Ghat Road in Gujarat, nine soldiers injured

AHMEDABAD: An Indian Army vehicle, part of a convoy moving from Nashik to Jodhpur, overturned on a sharp curve in the Saputara–Shamgahan Ghat road in Gujarat’s Dang district on Wednesday.
No casualties have been reported, and nine soldiers are injured. Three of them are critically injured, triggering a swift rescue, heightening security, and disrupting traffic in the hilly stretch.
A routine military movement turned into a tense emergency after the Indian Army vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned, jolting the otherwise quiet hill stretch into chaos.
Compounding the seriousness of the incident, the vehicle was carrying defensive military equipment, including an army cannon, immediately raising security concerns at the accident site.
The locals rushed to the spot to rescue, and Dang district police teams moved in without delay. Emergency response followed in rapid succession.
The injured soldiers were first shifted to the Shamgahan Community Health Centre using 108 ambulances for primary treatment.
As their condition demanded advanced care, all injured personnel were later referred to Ahwa Civil Hospital, where treatment is currently underway.
The overturned Army vehicle led to a temporary traffic jam on the busy ghat road, disrupting movement on the narrow hill route.
Police teams acted swiftly to clear the congestion and restore traffic flow, while simultaneously enforcing strict security protocols due to the presence of military hardware at the site.
Despite the gravity of the incident, no official statement had been issued by the Gujarat wing of the Indian Army at the time of filing this report.