Bomb threat emails trigger evacuations at schools in Gurugram, Chandigarh

At least six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting large-scale evacuations and security checks, police said.

The threats were received around 7:10 am, just as students were about to arrive on campus. School authorities immediately alerted the police and asked parents not to send their children to school. Students who had already reached were safely sent back.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, SDRF personnel and sniffer dogs were deployed across the campuses, and extensive search operations were launched.

No suspicious objects have been found so far, officials said, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

The schools targeted in Gurugram include Kunsakpalan School (DLF Phase-1), Lancers International School (Sector 53), Heritage Experiential Learning School (Sector 64), Shiv Nadar School (DLF Phase-1), Shri Ram Aravali School, and Pathways World School near Badshahpur.

Meanwhile, a few schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails on Wednesday. Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, and police carried out thorough searches of the premises. Security around the affected schools has been intensified.

Authorities in both cities said investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails.