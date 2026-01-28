CBI deports three Malaysian nationals wanted for organised crime with Interpol help

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deported three Malaysian nationals wanted for organised criminal activities in their country with the help of Interpol, the agency said on Wednesday.

The individuals, wanted for organised criminal activities, were denied entry into India at Mumbai airport after arriving from the United Kingdom. Following a request from Malaysian authorities, a Royal Malaysia Police escort team facilitated their return.

The accused have been identified as Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason. They were deported from India to Malaysia on Tuesday through established Interpol cooperation mechanisms.

The individuals are wanted by Malaysian authorities for offences related to organised criminal activities, carried out with the common intention to commit serious crimes for material benefit, power or influence.

The National Central Bureau of Kuala Lumpur informed that the red notice subjects were denied entry by immigration authorities at Mumbai International Airport upon arrival from the UK.

Subsequently, Kuala Lumpur formally sought the cooperation of New Delhi to facilitate their deportation to Malaysia for further legal proceedings, the agency said.

“Pursuant to the request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25, 2026. With the cooperation and facilitation extended by NCB–New Delhi and other concerned Indian authorities, the Malaysian escort team escorted the subjects back to Malaysia in a smooth and coordinated manner,” the agency said in a statement.

The successful operation reflects strong bilateral cooperation between India and Malaysia in law enforcement and underscores the effectiveness of Interpol channels in tackling transnational crime, the agency added.