Clash between two elephants leaves one dead; missing tusk raises suspicion of illegal trade

RANCHI: According to forest officials, an elephant died in a fierce clash with another elephant in a jungle area in Sagarkattha and Ronmara villages under the Tonto police station area in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

The elephant's tusks were found to be missing from the spot, raising concerns among forest officials.

Notably, a herd of elephants was active in the Jhinkpani area when the incident took place.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred when two male elephants, separated from a larger herd roaming in the Jhinkpani police station area, engaged in a violent clash.

“A fierce fight between two male elephants over dominance near Sagarkatta and Ronmara villages resulted in the death of one tusker on the spot late Tuesday night,” said a forest official requesting anonymity.

The incident took a serious turn when forest officials discovered that one broken tusk of the dead elephant was missing from the spot.