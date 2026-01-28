Congress party to raise MGNREGA, SIR in Budget session

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said it will raise issues concerning MGNREGA and SIR despite the government’s refusal to debate them again, and said they will demand clarity on key economic and foreign policy matters amid ongoing global tensions.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group held at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi where the Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, were also present.

Leaders of various opposition parties would also meet in the chamber of Kharge in Parliament House on Wednesday at 10 AM to chalk out their joint strategy during the session, party leader and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain told reporters after the meeting.

Hussain said that in the meeting convened by Sonia, they discussed all important issues which should be taken up during the first part of the Budget session.