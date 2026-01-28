Delhi HC dismisses Engineer Rashid's challenge to framing of charges in terror funding case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea by jailed Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, challenging the framing of charges against him in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain said the appeal by Rashid against the trial court order was not maintainable.

"The present appeal would not be maintainable and is dismissed," said the bench.

Rashid has been lodged in the Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.