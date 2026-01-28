Doctors 'misbehave' with MLA during meeting over alleged medical negligence in Udhampur, probe ordered

SRINAGAR: The conduct of doctors at Government Medical College, Udhampur, is under the scanner after they 'misbehaved' with the local MLA who was holding a review meeting following the death of a patient in the hospital allegedly due to medical negligence.
The doctors attempted to snatch the microphone from the MLA Pawan Gupta. This was caught on camera, with the MLA saying that had police officials not been present at the spot, he would have been assaulted by the medicos. The government, meanwhile, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.
The episode has its roots in a tragic incident on January 23, when a youth from the area reportedly fell from a rooftop and sustained serious injuries.
According to Gupta, who is the MLA from Udhampur West, the injured youth was brought to GMC Udhampur at around 8 pm, but shockingly no senior doctor was available at the hospital.
“Only one MBBS doctor was present. The patient’s attendants called me and informed me about the alarming situation,” Gupta said.
The MLA said he informed the Medical Superintendent that despite the patient’s arrival at 8.05 pm, no senior resident from any department was present.
“Despite repeated calls and assurances, no senior doctor reached the hospital. I arrived at the hospital at 8.55 pm and still did not find any senior doctor on duty. The patient eventually died at around 9.15 pm,” Gupta said.
He said a surgeon and a senior resident arrived nearly 15 minutes after the patient’s death and when confronted, they claimed they were busy in the operation theatre, a claim he alleged was false.
Following the patient’s death, a mob of around 400 to 500 people gathered outside the hospital and protested over the death of the patient due to alleged negligence.
Gupta said he intervened and managed to pacify the crowd.
He wrote to the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur seeking a review meeting at GMC Udhampur to address systemic lapses.
During the 32-minute meeting held on Tuesday, Gupta said he confronted doctors over the failure to maintain emergency services as per GMC norms, absenteeism, early closure of OPDs and inordinate delays of five to six months in giving operation dates.
He warned doctors of verifying their tower locations to ascertain whether they were present at their place of posting.
“Facing accountability for the first time, the doctors became impatient and misbehaved with me,” Gupta alleged. He claimed that some doctors walked out of the meeting, questioning his authority while some others moved menacingly towards him and attempted to snatch the microphone to prevent him from speaking, forcing police officials to intervene.
After the footage surfaced, people again assembled near the hospital, but Gupta managed to pacify them.
Gupta warned of registering an FIR against six doctors if they failed to tender an apology.
“If this is how an elected representative is treated on camera, one can only imagine the plight of common people,” he remarked.
The MLA accused the doctors posted at GMC Udhampur of routinely travelling to Jammu and Srinagar for private practice, compromising patient care at the hospital.
The incident has sparked widespread criticism, with people questioning the conduct of doctors and alleging increasing money-centric behaviour.
Meanwhile, the government has ordered a detailed inquiry, appointing Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, as the inquiry officer.
He has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days.