Doctors 'misbehave' with MLA during meeting over alleged medical negligence in Udhampur, probe ordered

SRINAGAR: The conduct of doctors at Government Medical College, Udhampur, is under the scanner after they 'misbehaved' with the local MLA who was holding a review meeting following the death of a patient in the hospital allegedly due to medical negligence.

The doctors attempted to snatch the microphone from the MLA Pawan Gupta. This was caught on camera, with the MLA saying that had police officials not been present at the spot, he would have been assaulted by the medicos. The government, meanwhile, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The episode has its roots in a tragic incident on January 23, when a youth from the area reportedly fell from a rooftop and sustained serious injuries.

According to Gupta, who is the MLA from Udhampur West, the injured youth was brought to GMC Udhampur at around 8 pm, but shockingly no senior doctor was available at the hospital.

“Only one MBBS doctor was present. The patient’s attendants called me and informed me about the alarming situation,” Gupta said.

The MLA said he informed the Medical Superintendent that despite the patient’s arrival at 8.05 pm, no senior resident from any department was present.

“Despite repeated calls and assurances, no senior doctor reached the hospital. I arrived at the hospital at 8.55 pm and still did not find any senior doctor on duty. The patient eventually died at around 9.15 pm,” Gupta said.