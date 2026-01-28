EAM Jaishankar heads to US for critical minerals meet, crucial talks

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of an ongoing tariff tussle and trade negotiations between India and the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Washington next week to attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting on February 4, in a visit seen as an effort to steady the bilateral ties.

The meeting will be hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Jaishankar also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with him on the margins.

The visit comes at a sensitive moment in India–U.S. relations, marked by differences over market access and tariffs, even as both sides continue to negotiate a long-pending bilateral trade agreement. Multiple rounds of talks held last year failed to yield a breakthrough, largely due to Washington’s demand for greater access to India’s farm and dairy sectors.

The trip also follows India’s recent conclusion of a free trade agreement with the European Union, reflecting New Delhi’s parallel push to diversify trade partnerships amid uncertainty in its largest strategic relationship. Jaishankar’s engagement with Rubio builds on their January 13 phone conversation, during which the two leaders discussed trade negotiations and prospects for expanding cooperation in the civil nuclear sector.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor later indicated that both sides were working towards an in-person meeting in February, signalling a desire to keep diplomatic channels active despite economic frictions.