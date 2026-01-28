‘Economic data wrong’: Congress counters with ‘facts’

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Economic Survey and the Union Budget, the Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government over the state of the economy, questioning the numbers it has been presenting and claiming that “inequality is on the rise” with welfare in “retreat”.

In a report released by Congress’s research department, the party said it was important to lay bare “facts” before the people as the government would roll out its “propaganda” through the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament, Economic Survey and the Union Budget.

Addressing a press conference, AICC Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda wondered whether the Modi government’s numbers can be believed. “There are terms like ‘Goldilocks Moment’ being used for the Indian economy by the Modi government and its fans, but unfortunately, this is far from the reality...The IMF gave the Modi government’s numbers a C grade. The numbers show a 0.5% inflation. Is that the lived reality of the vast masses of people?” he asked.

Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has calculated that GDP figures offered by the goverment are at least 2.5% higher than the actual reality, Gowda said.